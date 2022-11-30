Fix taxi fares, Chamba administration urged

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 29

The Chamba Welfare Association, an NGO, has urged the administration to fix taxi charges for various destinations in and outside the district as well as local rates per kilometre and halt charges.

It also requested the administration to ensure the availability of taxis during night hours at the local taxi stand.

Association chief AK Bhardwaj and general secretary SK Kashmiri, in a press note issued here today, said locals were finding it difficult to hire taxis between 9 pm and 8 am, especially during medical emergency to transport seriously-ill patients from Chamba to Tanda, Pathankot and the PGI, Chandigarh.

Association office-bearers said they had submitted a memorandum in this regard to the DC recently. They stated in the memorandum that taxi operators were charging exorbitant fares on the plea that the prices of petrol and diesel had risen.

The association requested the administration to fix taxi charges for various destinations such as Dalhousie, Khajjiar, Bharmour, Tissa, Killar Pathankot and Dharamsala. The taxi charges as fixed should be displayed at the booth for information of tourists and locals.