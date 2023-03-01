Flag raising ceremony of 300-yr-old Holi fest held

Hamirpur, February 28
The flag raising ceremony for the Sujanpur Holi Utsav was organised today. The ceremony is performed by the “Purohits” of the Katoch dynasty that started this festival around 300 years ago.
The event was initially organised as a religious festival, but later it turned into a major trade fair. The state government has declared it an international festival. Over 500 traders and vendors come to the festival for business every year.
This festival also offers a number of recreational activities to the people. Officials of government departments make people aware about various welfare and development projects by holding exhibitions there.
Ajay Pawari, main priest of the erstwhile royal family, said the festival encouraged brotherhood among various communities.
