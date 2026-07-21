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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Flash flood alert issued for Sirmaur as Himachal braces for heavy rain

Flash flood alert issued for Sirmaur as Himachal braces for heavy rain

Red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Sirmaur; authorities advise people to avoid water bodies and landslide-prone areas

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:37 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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People walk with umbrellas during rain in Shimla on Monday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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The Ministry of Earth Sciences has issued a flash flood alert for Sirmaur district on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already placed the district under a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

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For July 22, the Ministry has also issued a flash flood alert for several districts, including Sirmaur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur.

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Local authorities have issued advisories urging people to stay away from water bodies and areas vulnerable to landslides and mudslides. Residents have also been advised to avoid outdoor activities, particularly trekking.

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Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainweat over the next few hours in parts of Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts.

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