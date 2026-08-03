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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Flash flood and heavy rain warning issued for Himachal

Flash flood and heavy rain warning issued for Himachal

Orange and yellow alerts issued for Monday

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:03 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Himachal is likely to witness flash floods triggered by rain in the next 24 hours as the State's Meteorological Centre has issued a flash flood warning for seven districts.

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The districts are Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Solan, Mandi, Chamba and Sirmour.

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As per the centre, there is a low to moderate flash flood risk likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhood of these districts in the next 24 hours.

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In view of this, people have been advised to avoid venturing towards vulnerable areas and near the water bodies.

The centre has also issued orange alerts for Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Chamba and Sirmour districts for Monday, resulting in heavy rain in isolated places of these districts throughout the day. Similarly, yellow alerts have been issued for Shimla, Kullu and Solan districts, resulting in light to moderate rain in isolated places of these districts.

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However, minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal throughout the day.

Shimla and Dharamshala recorded 17.8°C minimum temperature each, Manali 19.6°C, Solan 21.8°C, Mandi 24.3°C, Bilaspur 24.5°C, Hamirpur 25.3°C, Kangra 23.8°C, Dalhousie 18.3°C, Kufri 15.5°C, Kasauli 19°C, Una 23.2°C, Nahan 21.1°C, and Paonta Sahib 25°C.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state is 12.2°C, which has been recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.

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