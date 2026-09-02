Flash flood damages 24-MW hydroelectric project, footbridge in Shimla’s Rampur

A 24-MW hydroelectric project and a footbridge were damaged in Kut and Suru villages in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district following flooding in the local Kut-Suru khad caused by torrential rain. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

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According to officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening after the water level in the stream rose due to heavy rain, resulting in flooding. The interior of the project was substantially damaged, while the footbridge was washed away, triggering panic among local residents.

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Rampur SDM Harsh Amrender Singh said the flood occurred between two deep gorges, resulting in damage to several properties. He said the extent of the losses was being assessed and restoration work had been initiated.

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Meanwhile, as many as 117 roads continue to remain blocked across the state, while 141 transformers and 51 drinking water supply schemes have been disrupted after being damaged by torrential rain.

According to State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), of the 117 blocked roads, 47 are in Mandi, 30 in Shimla, 22 in Kullu, seven in Kangra, four each in Sirmaur and Una, two in Lahaul and Spiti, and one in Solan.

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Similarly, of the 141 disrupted transformers, 84 are in Shimla, 43 in Mandi, 12 in Kullu and two in Hamirpur. Of the 51 disrupted drinking water supply schemes, 23 are in Hamirpur, 17 in Shimla and 11 in Bilaspur.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is expected to continue across the state until September 8. For September 3, State Meteorological Centre has issued yellow weather alerts for Kangra and Sirmaur districts, warning of heavy rain at isolated places. Light to moderate rain is also expected in other parts of the state. Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal over the next few days.

Heavy rain continued in several parts of the state during the past 24 hours, with Naina Devi in Bilaspur recording 190 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state. Kangra recorded 69 mm, Bilaspur 64 mm, Nahan 58.8 mm, Shimla 42.8 mm, Dharamsala 32.2 mm and Manali 12 mm.

The maximum temperatures recorded were 21.8°C in Shimla, 28°C in Dharamsala, 24.5°C in Manali, 28°C in Solan, 30.4°C in Kangra, 32.4°C in Mandi, 31.5°C in Sundernagar, 32°C in Bilaspur, 31.9°C in Bhuntar, 19°C in Kalpa, 26.4°C in Nahan, 24°C in Keylong and 29.1°C in Chamba.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 34.6°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 11.8°C, recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.