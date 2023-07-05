 Flash flood in Himachal’s Una; 10 houses damaged, SUV washed away : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Flash flood in Himachal’s Una; 10 houses damaged, SUV washed away

Flash flood in Himachal’s Una; 10 houses damaged, SUV washed away

Light to moderate rains continued to lash several parts of the state

Flash flood in Himachal’s Una; 10 houses damaged, SUV washed away

No casualty was reported as the SUV driver jumped out of the vehicle on time. Video Grab



PTI

Shimla, July 5

A flash flood occurred in a village in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Wednesday morning, damaging about 10 houses in a village in Haroli area, the state emergency operation centre said.

A purported video from the district surfaced on the internet in which a car can be seen being swept away in the water. However, no casualty was reported as the driver jumped out of the vehicle on time.

Light to moderate rains continued to lash several parts of the state and Palampur received 32 mm of rain followed by Nahan 22 mm, Mandi 14 mm, Una 13 mm and Kangra 9 mm.

The local Met office has issued a “yellow” alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in plains, low and mid hills till July 9 and predicted a wet spell in the state till July 11.

There is a possibility of flash floods along watersheds and other channels in Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur and Solan districts, it added.

About eight to 10 houses were partially damaged in the flash floods in Khad village in Una, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 24, the state, till Tuesday, has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 275.86 crores which includes a loss of Rs 144.04 crore to the Public Works Department (PWD) and Rs 100.97 to Jal Shakti Vibhag and 23 roads were still closed for traffic.

The MeT also cautioned about damage to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings and disruptions of water and electricity.  

#Shimla #una

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Supreme Court surprised over Punjab and Haryana HC verdict awarding different jail terms to persons convicted of same offence

2
Amritsar

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

3
Punjab

CBI books 2 each from Punjab, Delhi for alleged visa fraud to help minor to get to Europe

4
Nation

Man seen sexually harassing foreigner in viral video in Rajasthan arrested

5
Nation

'Threat' to Indian diplomats, Canada envoy called

6
Trending

UP groom calls off wedding after seeing his would-be mother-in-law smoking while dancing

7
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh 'facilitated' Waqf land sale to Mukhtar Ansari's kin: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
Nation

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal goes viral

9
Nation

West sleepwalking into another Mhatre moment?

10
Haryana

Gurugram: Man flaunts ‘Hooda 0007’ on number plate, nabbed

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Top News

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

His camp needs support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disquali...

Will Maharashtra ‘Pawar’ play affect opposition unity against BJP?

Will Maharashtra ‘Pawar’ play affect opposition unity against BJP?

Opposition leaders say Maharashtra ‘Op Lotus’ has only ‘stre...

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal goes viral

Mayawati demands demolition of accused’s property

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP’s Meerut

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP's Meerut

The mishap brings back memories of Rishabh Pant’s horrific c...

Firing incident at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Firing incident at Delhi's Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Two groups of lawyers allegedly involved in firing incident


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Holy city Amritsar misses out on largesse of Centre's Vande Bharat trains

SGPC commemorates 1955 police attack on Golden Temple

Panic in Kot Khalsa area after snake pit found inside manhole

Knotty Affair: Parks in Power Colony in Amritsar cry for maintenance

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

‘Chandigarh is my lucky charm’: Ayushmann Khurrana on shooting new single ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ in his hometown

Four-fold hike in rent, Night Food Street kiosk goes for Rs 5.15 lakh in Chandigarh

Panel takes notice of report on dog attack in Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Zirakpur complex

Firing incident at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Firing incident at Delhi's Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Delhi man booked for forcing wife to dress like pornstar

SC defers administration of oath to Delhi power panel chairperson

Health of Sisodia’s wife deteriorates, hospitalised

Peddler held with 19-kg marijuana

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

Cable mess: Milap Chowk entangled in wire webs

Six women held for house theft in Jalandhar

Driver dies as 2 trailers collide head-on

Rubber traders allege closure of 325 hawai chappal units in 7 yrs

District logs ~19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

District logs Rs 19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

15.8 mm rainfall brings some respite from heat

PAU guards protest regularisation process

Giaspura Gas tragedy: Magisterial probe finds none responsible

ishmeet singh road: Slow traffic flow due to electric poles irks commuters, traders

Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Patiala: Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Punjabi University, Patiala, alters criteria for Masters course admissions

Rain triggers power cuts, leaves roads waterlogged in Patiala

Vigilance Bureau looks into allegations against Patiala ex-Mayor

Faking own death: One more suspect lands in police net