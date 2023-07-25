Flash flood in Kullu’s Garsa valley damages houses, washes away bridges

Mandi, July 25
As many as five houses were damaged fully, while 15 houses were damaged partially in Garsa valley of Kullu district in wee hours today due to a flash flood in Panchnala.
Damage reported to houses and roads in Gadsa Valley today early morning— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 25, 2023
25th July 2023
Kullu , Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/IWgCphN0jj
According to official sources, heavy downpour occurred in Garsa valley, which caused flash flood in Panchnala. As a result, five houses were completely damaged in the flash flood, while 15 other houses were damaged partially.
Few livestock were also washed away in the flash flood but no loss of life has been reported as yet in this incident.
A team of Kullu district administration has rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The road leading to valley has also been damaged by the flooded Panchnala.
Two bridges were also washed away by the flooded rivulet. When villagers heard heavy sound of water stream, they ran away from their houses to a safe place on hill side in the area, which averted a major tragedy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
East India Company, Indian Mujahideen, PFI have the word INDIA, doesn’t mean anything: PM Modi attacks Opposition alliance
Asserts that people cannot be misled merely by the use of th...
Manipur violence: Opposition likely to move no-confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha, say sources
All parties are learnt to be on board, said sources
Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur violence
Opposition parties have been demanding a statement from PM N...
Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda acquitted in Geetika Sharma suicide case
Geetika Sharma, 23, died by suicide in Aug, 2012