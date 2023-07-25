Flash flood in Kullu’s Garsa valley damages houses, washes away bridges

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 25

As many as five houses were damaged fully, while 15 houses were damaged partially in Garsa valley of Kullu district in wee hours today due to a flash flood in Panchnala.

According to official sources, heavy downpour occurred in Garsa valley, which caused flash flood in Panchnala. As a result, five houses were completely damaged in the flash flood, while 15 other houses were damaged partially.

Few livestock were also washed away in the flash flood but no loss of life has been reported as yet in this incident.

A team of Kullu district administration has rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The road leading to valley has also been damaged by the flooded Panchnala.

Two bridges were also washed away by the flooded rivulet. When villagers heard heavy sound of water stream, they ran away from their houses to a safe place on hill side in the area, which averted a major tragedy.

