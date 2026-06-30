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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Flash flood in Lahaul-Spiti disrupts wedding procession, bride, groom cross stream on iron girder

Flash flood in Lahaul-Spiti disrupts wedding procession, bride, groom cross stream on iron girder

Heavy flooding at Jahalma Nallah cut off road connectivity; iron girder was installed by locals and BRO as a temporary crossing

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 08:54 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The bride, groom and wedding guests cross a flooded stream using an iron girder in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti on Tuesday. Tribune Photo
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A flash flood at Jahalma Nallah in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district disrupted a wedding procession, forcing the bride, groom, and guests to cross the swollen stream using an iron girder before continuing their journey home.

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The groom, Sudarshan Raghav, a resident of Hinsa village in the Udaipur subdivision of Lahaul, had left early on Monday with his wedding procession to Lag Valley in the neighbouring Kullu district to bring home his bride, Rita.

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The family had planned to return the same evening, and elaborate arrangements had been made in Hinsa village in Lahaul-Spiti district to welcome the newlywed couple.

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However, heavy flooding at Jahalma Nallah on Monday afternoon cut off road connectivity after the temporary road was damaged.

As a result, the wedding party was forced to stay overnight at the bride's home as they were unable to return to Lahaul.

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On Tuesday morning, the newlyweds and the wedding party resumed their journey. Upon reaching Jahalma Nallah, they found the road still inaccessible.

They parked their vehicles on one side of the stream and carefully crossed the flooded stretch using an iron girder installed by locals and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) as a temporary crossing.

After reaching the opposite bank, the bride, groom and wedding guests boarded vehicles waiting on the other side and continued towards Hinsa village.

A relative of the groom said the traditional wedding rituals that were scheduled to take place on Monday after the couple's arrival had to be postponed and were finally completed today following their delayed return.

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