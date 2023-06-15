Flash flood in Mandi, vehicles damaged

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 14

A cow was washed away in a flash flood that occurred at Karla village in Nihri tehsil of Mandi district on Tuesday.

According to SDM Amar Negi, a cowshed was also damaged and two cows having minor injuries were rescued. He added that a link road was blocked at Hadaboi village due to a landslide triggered by the flood. A few vehicles were also damaged by the landslide.

The SDM said, “Along with a roadside shop at Doghari village, two vehicles were also damaged. However, no loss of human life has been reported in the incident.”

Negi said, “The Public Works Department has engaged its workforce and machinery at Hadaboi village to remove boulders from the road.” Another landslide occurred at School Bazaar in Mandi town where a shopping complex is being constructed.