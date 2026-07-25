Flash flood warning for 7 Himachal districts; orange alert in 6 as heavy rain looms

Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness flash floods triggered by heavy rain over the next 24 hours, with the State Meteorological Centre issuing a flash flood warning for seven districts.

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According to the centre, a low to moderate flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and adjoining areas in Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Kinnaur, Chamba and Sirmour districts during the next 24 hours.

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In view of the warning, people have been advised to avoid venturing into vulnerable areas and near water bodies.

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The centre has also issued orange and yellow alerts for all 12 districts of the state. An orange alert has been issued for Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Chamba and Sirmour districts, with heavy rain likely at isolated places during the day.

A yellow alert has been issued for Shimla, Solan, Hamirpur, Una, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti districts, where light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places.