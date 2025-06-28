Several districts of Himachal Pradesh are very likely to witness flash floods in the next 24 hours, as heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places due to an orange weather warning issued by the India Meteorological Department.

A moderate to high flash flood warning has been issued for Solan, Mandi, Sirmour, and Kangra districts, which may experience surface runoff and waterlogging in low-lying and already saturated areas. The orange alert for June 29 includes Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan, and Sirmour, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some locations.

A yellow warning has also been issued for Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba districts on the same day, indicating heavy rain and thunderstorms at isolated places. Additional orange and yellow alerts have been announced for several districts for June 30 as well.

According to the State Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain is expected to continue across most of the state until July 4, with a few spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall particularly on June 29 and 30. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius across the state over the next three to four days.

Meanwhile, the state recorded heavy rainfall at isolated places and light to moderate showers in most areas. Minimum temperatures remained normal, ranging from 12 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures hovered between 25 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. Shimla recorded a maximum of 23.4 degrees Celsius. Among popular tourist destinations, Dharamsala recorded 28 degrees Celsius, Manali 27.2 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 23.1 degrees Celsius, and Kasauli 24.2 degrees Celsius.

Other maximum temperatures included Solan at 28°C, Mandi at 31.4°C, Kangra at 31.7°C, Chamba at 31.2°C, Bilaspur at 33.6°C, Una at 35.2°C (making it the hottest place in the state), Kalpa at 25.7°C, Kufri at 19.4°C, Nahan at 27.8°C, Bhuntar at 34.5°C, Sundernagar at 32°C, Narkanda at 19.5°C, and Reckong Peo at 29.9°C.

Keylong in the Lahaul and Spiti district remained the coldest location, recording a minimum temperature of 12.4°C.