DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal / Flash flood warning issued in several Himachal districts as heavy rain triggers orange alert

Flash flood warning issued in several Himachal districts as heavy rain triggers orange alert

A yellow warning has also been issued for Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba districts on June 29, indicating heavy rain and thunderstorms at isolated places
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:45 PM Jun 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NDRF personnel during a rescue operation following flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. June 26, 2025. PTI file
Advertisement

Several districts of Himachal Pradesh are very likely to witness flash floods in the next 24 hours, as heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places due to an orange weather warning issued by the India Meteorological Department.

Advertisement

A moderate to high flash flood warning has been issued for Solan, Mandi, Sirmour, and Kangra districts, which may experience surface runoff and waterlogging in low-lying and already saturated areas. The orange alert for June 29 includes Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan, and Sirmour, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some locations.

A yellow warning has also been issued for Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba districts on the same day, indicating heavy rain and thunderstorms at isolated places. Additional orange and yellow alerts have been announced for several districts for June 30 as well.

Advertisement

According to the State Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain is expected to continue across most of the state until July 4, with a few spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall particularly on June 29 and 30. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius across the state over the next three to four days.

Meanwhile, the state recorded heavy rainfall at isolated places and light to moderate showers in most areas. Minimum temperatures remained normal, ranging from 12 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures hovered between 25 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. Shimla recorded a maximum of 23.4 degrees Celsius. Among popular tourist destinations, Dharamsala recorded 28 degrees Celsius, Manali 27.2 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 23.1 degrees Celsius, and Kasauli 24.2 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Other maximum temperatures included Solan at 28°C, Mandi at 31.4°C, Kangra at 31.7°C, Chamba at 31.2°C, Bilaspur at 33.6°C, Una at 35.2°C (making it the hottest place in the state), Kalpa at 25.7°C, Kufri at 19.4°C, Nahan at 27.8°C, Bhuntar at 34.5°C, Sundernagar at 32°C, Narkanda at 19.5°C, and Reckong Peo at 29.9°C.

Keylong in the Lahaul and Spiti district remained the coldest location, recording a minimum temperature of 12.4°C.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts