Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 25

Two persons drowned over the past 24 hours while several vehicles and houses were damaged as the monsoon rains threw life out of gear in Himachal Pradesh.

Several parts of the state, mainly Mandi district, were lashed by heavy rain over the past two days, resulting in flash floods, landslides and cloudbursts.

The car from which a woman was rescued in the Ghaggar in Panchkula. Jai Kumar/Vicky

As per the State Disaster Management Authority report released this evening, one person drowned in Jubbal tehsil of Shimla district, while the other such death was reported from Hamirpur district. One person was reported missing at Bharmour in Chamba district following a road accident.

Several vehicles and houses were damaged in Mandi, Kullu and Solan districts while 85 roads and 55 distribution transformers were ravaged across the state. The Shimla-Kalka railway line was also disrupted by the heavy precipitation. The situation could worsen over the next couple of days as the weather department is expecting more rain over the next few days and has issued an alert for flash floods in six districts, namely Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur and Mandi. “...there are chances of flash floods in low-lying areas as more rain is expected over the next 24 hours,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

Eight vehicles were washed away in flash floods in Kullu. A substantial damage to houses, vehicles and cowsheds has been reported from Mandi.

In Solan district, 30-35 goats were washed away in the flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Arki sub-division. In Chamba district, a major landslide near Chiwari left 40 vehicles stranded. Earthmoving machines have been deployed to restore the road for traffic. In Hamirpur district, a cloudburst near Kheri, Sujanpur, was reported. Water entered a few houses, and the panchayat ghar too sustained some damage.

Car swept away, woman rescued

Chandigarh: A woman who had gone to immerse “havan” material in Panchkula on Sunday was rescued by locals after the car she was sitting in was swept away by the strong current of the Ghaggar, officials said.

Flash floods cut off 3 Ladakh villages

Jammu: Link with three villages in Ladakh close to the LoC with Pakistan was snapped due to flash floods on Saturday, prompting the Army to swing into action to restore damaged roads.