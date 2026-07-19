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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Flashflood causes damage to ITBP camp in Kinnaur

Flashflood causes damage to ITBP camp in Kinnaur

According to the inspection report, the total loss caused by the flash flood has been estimated at around Rs 3 crore

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:27 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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The flood deposited heavy debris at the camp, damaging 15 structures, including the ration store, officers’ mess, barracks, office building, fuel pump and fuel dump area. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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The weather department has issued a red alert for Monday and Tuesday for very heavy to extremely heavy rain in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts. On Tuesday, Kullu district has also been placed under the highest alert. Yellow and orange alerts for heavy to very heavy rain have been issued for the remaining districts. The intensity of the rains is likely to reduce from July 23.

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According to the department’s forecast, a fresh spell of rain began across the state on Saturday night. The highest rainfall over the past 24 hours has been recorded in Kangra and Sirmaur districts.

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Despite the absence of widespread heavy rainfall, a major weather-related incident was reported in Kinnaur district. A flash flood in the swollen Gragra nullah led to the closure of the Sangla-Chitkul road and caused extensive damage to an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp at Mastrang late on Saturday evening. No loss of life was reported, as ITBP personnel evacuated the camp after noticing the rising water level in the nullah.

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According to a field inspection conducted by officials on Sunday, debris accumulated along a stretch of around 600 metres, while nearly 40 metres of the road was washed away. The approach road to the ITBP camp was also damaged.

The flood deposited heavy debris at the camp, damaging 15 structures, including the ration store, officers’ mess, barracks, office building, fuel pump and fuel dump area. The camp’s drinking water source was also affected.

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The flood also damaged agricultural land belonging to residents of Rakchham, with debris and muck deposited in their fields. According to the inspection report, the total loss caused by the flash flood has been estimated at around Rs 3 crore. The Border Roads Organisation has restored the road.

Meanwhile, in view of the forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rain over the next two days, authorities have advised the public to avoid landslide-, mudslide- and flash flood-prone areas, as well as waterlogged locations. People have also been urged to maintain a safe distance from rivers and other water bodies and avoid outdoor activities, particularly trekking.

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