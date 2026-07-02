A flashflood — triggered due to surge in water level of Surcho Khad in Bhaba valley under Kinnaur district — washed away a wooden bridge. While the road connectivity has been affected, no loss of life has been reported in the incident.

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As per the district administration, the incident occurred on Wednesday near the remote Surcho village, when water level of the Khad surged following heavy rainfall, triggering panic amongst the locals.

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Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kinnaur Dr Amit Sharma said that the flashflood was reported in a remote area, which does not have proper road connectivity. It is only connected to rest of the district via a wooden bridge. He said that the bridge gets damaged almost every year during the monsoon. He said that restoration work is underway and connectivity will be restored soon.