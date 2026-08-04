Flashflood warning for seven districts in Himachal; parked car crushed in Theog landslide

Heavy rains continued to impact several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with a landslide in Shimla district crushing a parked car even as the State Meteorological Centre issued a flashflood warning for seven districts over the next 24 hours.

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The landslide occurred near the Premghat bypass road in Theog area of Shimla district on Monday morning when boulders and debris came crashing down the hillside, completely damaging a car parked along the roadside. Fortunately, no one was inside the vehicle and no casualties were reported. Officials of the PWD rushed to the spot and cleared the debris to restore traffic movement.

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Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre has warned of a low to moderate risk of flashfloods in parts of Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Solan, Mandi, Chamba and Sirmaur districts during the next 24 hours. According to the weather office, a few watersheds and adjoining areas in these districts are vulnerable to sudden flooding due to intense rainfall. People have been advised to avoid visiting riverbanks, streams and other vulnerable locations.

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The weather office has also predicted that wet conditions are likely to persist across the state till August 9. Yellow alerts for heavy rain at isolated places have been issued for Kangra, Bilaspur and Una districts on August 4, while light to moderate rainfall is expected in most other parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Despite the ongoing monsoon activity, minimum temperatures are likely to remain close to normal, while maximum temperatures may rise by 2°C to 3°C over the next few days. The monsoon continues to affect road connectivity, with 109 roads still blocked across the state.

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During the past 24 hours, Paonta Sahib recorded the highest rainfall at 75.8 mm, followed by Naina Devi with 70 mm. Dharamsala received 28 mm, Palampur 15 mm, Manali 6 mm and Nahan 4.6 mm of rain.

Hamirpur recorded the state’s highest maximum temperature at 32.3°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti remained the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 12.2°C.