DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Flashflood warning for seven districts in Himachal; parked car crushed in Theog landslide

Flashflood warning for seven districts in Himachal; parked car crushed in Theog landslide

109 roads stay blocked across state disrupting normal life

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Massive rocks crashed onto a parked car following a landslide in Theog, Shimla, on Monday.
Advertisement

Heavy rains continued to impact several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with a landslide in Shimla district crushing a parked car even as the State Meteorological Centre issued a flashflood warning for seven districts over the next 24 hours.

Advertisement

The landslide occurred near the Premghat bypass road in Theog area of Shimla district on Monday morning when boulders and debris came crashing down the hillside, completely damaging a car parked along the roadside. Fortunately, no one was inside the vehicle and no casualties were reported. Officials of the PWD rushed to the spot and cleared the debris to restore traffic movement.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre has warned of a low to moderate risk of flashfloods in parts of Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Solan, Mandi, Chamba and Sirmaur districts during the next 24 hours. According to the weather office, a few watersheds and adjoining areas in these districts are vulnerable to sudden flooding due to intense rainfall. People have been advised to avoid visiting riverbanks, streams and other vulnerable locations.

Advertisement

The weather office has also predicted that wet conditions are likely to persist across the state till August 9. Yellow alerts for heavy rain at isolated places have been issued for Kangra, Bilaspur and Una districts on August 4, while light to moderate rainfall is expected in most other parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Despite the ongoing monsoon activity, minimum temperatures are likely to remain close to normal, while maximum temperatures may rise by 2°C to 3°C over the next few days. The monsoon continues to affect road connectivity, with 109 roads still blocked across the state.

Advertisement

During the past 24 hours, Paonta Sahib recorded the highest rainfall at 75.8 mm, followed by Naina Devi with 70 mm. Dharamsala received 28 mm, Palampur 15 mm, Manali 6 mm and Nahan 4.6 mm of rain.

Hamirpur recorded the state’s highest maximum temperature at 32.3°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti remained the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 12.2°C.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts