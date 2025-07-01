DT
Home / Himachal / Flashflood warning in several Himachal districts; NH-5 blocked in Shimla

Flashflood warning in several Himachal districts; NH-5 blocked in Shimla

Orange weather warning issued for Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, Solan, Bilaspur, and Sirmaur districts
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:11 AM Jul 01, 2025 IST
Swollen Beas river following heavy rain, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, June 30, 2025. PTI
A flashflood warning has been issued for Chamba, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan districts for the next 24 hours amid ongoing heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the Hydromet Division of the State Meteorological Department, low to moderate flashfloods are likely in certain watersheds and neighborhoods, potentially causing surface runoff and flooding in saturated and low-lying areas.

An orange weather warning has also been issued for Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, Solan, Bilaspur, and Sirmaur districts, forecasting intense rain spells, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated areas.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning has been issued for Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti, predicting light to moderate rainfall.

Due to the downpour, National Highway-5 has been blocked at several points near Kingal and Bithal in Shimla district, affecting traffic movement.

