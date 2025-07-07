Flashflood warning issued for 10 districts in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall is very likely to continue across the state as the Hydromet Division of the state’s Meteorological Department has issued a flashflood warning for 10 districts of the state for the next 24 hours. As per the department, there will be a high to moderate risk of flashfloods in Shimla, Kangra, Solan, Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Sirmour, Chamba and Una districts, resulting in surface runoff and inundation at some fully saturated soils and low lying areas of these districts.

Also, an orange weather warning has also been issued for Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una districts for July 7, resulting in very heavy to heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of these districts. A yellow weather warning has also been issued for Kullu and Chamba districts, resulting in heavy rain in isolated areas of these districts.

As per the state’s Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain is very likely to continue across the state till July 12 with few spells of heavy rain at isolated places till July 10. Maximum temperature are also very likely to fall by 2°C to 3°C in the next two days after which maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2°C to 4°C. However, minimum temperatures across the state are expected to remain normal in the next few days as there will be no large change in the minimum temperatures.

Meanwhile, the state witnessed heavy rain at isolated places and light to moderate rain at many places over the state during the past 24 hours. Aghar in Hamirpur district received 110 mm rain which was the highest in the state followed by Nagrota Surian in Kangra district which received 100 mm rain, Una received 67.2 mm, Dharamsala 61.1 mm, Mandi 21.2 mm, Kangra 11.8 mm, Bilaspur 8.4 mm and Shimla received 1.2 mm rain.