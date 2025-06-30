Flashflood warning issued for 7 districts as heavy rain continues across Himachal Pradesh

Several districts in Himachal Pradesh are very likely to experience flashfloods within the next 24 hours as heavy rainfall continues across the state.

According to a warning issued by the Hydromet Division of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, moderate to high flashflood risks are very likely over certain watersheds and neighborhoods in the Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan districts until July 1.

These flashfloods are very likely to cause surface runoff, with inundation possible in areas with fully saturated soils and low-lying regions.

Additionally, an orange weather warning has been issued for Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, and Sirmaur districts. These areas are likely to see heavy rain in isolated locations, accompanied by intense thunderstorms and lightning over the next few hours.

Light to moderate rain is also expected in Shimla and its adjoining areas, along with low visibility conditions during this period.