Home / Himachal / Flashflood warning issued for 7 districts as heavy rain continues across Himachal Pradesh

Flashflood warning issued for 7 districts as heavy rain continues across Himachal Pradesh

Orange weather warning also issued for Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, and Sirmaur districts
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:51 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
NDRF personnel during a rescue operation for missing persons who were feared swept away in the recent cloudburst-triggered flashfloods at Sainj valley, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, June 29, 2025. PTI
Several districts in Himachal Pradesh are very likely to experience flashfloods within the next 24 hours as heavy rainfall continues across the state.

According to a warning issued by the Hydromet Division of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, moderate to high flashflood risks are very likely over certain watersheds and neighborhoods in the Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan districts until July 1.

These flashfloods are very likely to cause surface runoff, with inundation possible in areas with fully saturated soils and low-lying regions.

Additionally, an orange weather warning has been issued for Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, and Sirmaur districts. These areas are likely to see heavy rain in isolated locations, accompanied by intense thunderstorms and lightning over the next few hours.

Light to moderate rain is also expected in Shimla and its adjoining areas, along with low visibility conditions during this period.

