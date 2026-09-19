Flashfloods damage culverts, roads, water supply pipelines in Kullu’s Sainj

Flashfloods washed away six culverts and damaged footpaths and drinking water schemes in the Nuhara waterfall area of Suchehan panchayat at Sainj in Kullu district on Friday. The movement of villagers has been badly affected and the local panchayat president has urged the administration to restore essential services at the earliest. The disaster struck after sudden heavy rainfall, as floodwater and debris surged through several parts of the area. The strong water current swept away about six culverts, disrupting the movement of local residents. Footpaths connecting villages were also damaged. Floodwater damaged the pipelines of several drinking water schemes in the region. With pipelines broken, the residents fear a drinking water crisis in the coming days. According to local people, the sudden rush of water gave them no time to react.

Roads and link routes in several places were affected as a large amount of debris came with floodwater. After the flashfloods, the natural shape of the Nuhara waterfall changed. Heavy debris accumulated in the waterfall area due to the strong current. The movement of villagers in the affected area has become difficult.

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Residents of nearby villages are facing hardships, especially after footpaths and culverts washed away in flashfloods. Dharampal Thakur, president of Suchehan panchayat, urged the administration to inspect the affected area soon to assess the damage caused by flashfloods. He said that heavy rain and flashfloods caused extensive damage to culverts, footpaths and drinking water schemes. The administration should send a team to the affected area to take stock of the actual loss, he added.

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Thakur said that damaged culverts, roads and drinking water schemes be restored on a priority.