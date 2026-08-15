Flashfloods damage roads in Miyar valley of Lahaul-Spiti

Flashfloods triggered by a sudden rise in the water level of several streams disrupted road connectivity at multiple locations in the remote Miyar valley of Lahaul and Spiti district on Thursday. According to Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana, flashfloods were reported in the Tamlu, Dhondhal, Udagos and other local streams of the Miyar valley. Flashfloods due to the sudden surge in the water level of these streams damaged the road and caused obstructions at several places, affecting connectivity to the remote valley. The departments concerned launched the restoration and clearance operations on Friday morning. The MLA said that directions had been issued to the departments concerned to complete the road restoration work at the earliest to ensure connectivity for local residents and commuters.

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“The Tamlu stream has already been cleared and the affected road section restored,” Anuradha said. The restoration work was also undertaken beyond Tamlu to clear further obstructions and reopen the route towards the

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Miyar valley.

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However, the repeated rise in the water level of the streams hampered the restoration work. The recurring water flow disrupted the restoration work at several places, making it difficult for workers and machinery to operate continuously. The MLA said that the restoration work was underway to restore the remaining affected road stretches as soon as possible.

Executive Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), Udaipur division, Ashwani Kumar Guleria said that heavy rain had caused considerable damage to road infrastructure in the region. He added that the restoration work was in progress and of the affected 32-km road stretch, around 22.4 km stretch from Udaipur towards the Miyar valley had already been restored.

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Guleria said that the PWD had deployed its workforce and machinery at the affected locations and was working continuously to fully restore road connectivity in the remote Miyar valley. The department was focusing on repairing damaged road stretches and addressing fresh obstructions caused by the swollen streams.

Field teams are continuously monitoring the streams and the affected road sections while carrying out the restoration work.