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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Flashfloods destroy school, 500 apple plants at Kullu's Nirmand

Flashfloods destroy school, 500 apple plants at Kullu's Nirmand

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 09:32 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The damaged building of Government Primary School at Pankwa village in Nirmand of Kullu on Monday.
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Heavy rainfall and flashfloods wreaked havoc in the Nirmand area of Kullu district, destroying a government primary school building and damaging over 500 apple plants on Sunday night. The disaster struck late at night, forcing residents to flee their homes and seek refuge in safer locations. Government Primary School at Pankwa village, constructed in 1993, collapsed after massive debris from a hillside came crashing down onto its building. While the structure is now completely unusable, the authorities confirmed that no casualties occurred as the incident took place during night when no one was there.

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Flashfloods also caused extensive damage to agriculture fields, destroyed more than 500 apple saplings and several cowsheds. Initial assessments suggest losses amounting to several lakhs of rupees to the affected families. Lakshman Rathore, Maheshwar Singh Thakur, Himesh, Ajay, Shyam Singh, Ses Ram and Sohan Lal all suffered significant damage to their orchards.

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Continuous landslides rendered the house of Ses Ram vulnerable. As a precautionary measure, the authorities are evacuating the family and relocating it to a safer area.

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Important academic records, crucial documents and other materials were buried under the collapsed school building. The remaining structure of the school is dangerously unstable, making it risky to retrieve the buried records. Local residents urged the district administration to conduct an immediate inspection, arrange alternative schooling for children and safely recover the documents.

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