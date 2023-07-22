Flashfloods wreak havoc across five Kullu villages

Our Correspondent

Kullu, July 21

Heavy rains triggered flashfloods and wreaked havoc across five villages in different areas of the district last night.

Torrential rain that has damage roads and infrastructure continued in Manikaran and Shaat villages in Parbati valley, Karjan and Jagatsukh villages in Manali sub-division and Pashi village in Sainj valley.

Due to heavy downpour, debris along with slush came gushing down from behind the Manikaran Gurudwara at around 12 am. According to eyewitnesses, 10 shops were damaged and most of the goods were ruined. The local shopkeepers managed to save their lives by fleeing from the spot.

The locals said it suddenly rained so heavily that water and debris came down from the hill and it took the form of a nullah. A school building was damaged in Pashi village of Sainj valley. The incident took place around 2.30 am when the Sainj river crossed the danger mark again. People of Sainj Bazaar left their homes and fled to safer places. However, later the situation became normal and no major damage was reported.

The residents are panic-stricken as on July 10, massive destruction was reported in Sainj valley. The monsoon mayhem destroyed 40 houses, while 30 shops were washed away. Those left were filled with silt and debris due to overflowing of the Sainj river.

The flash floods brought heavy debris in Jagatsukh and Karjan villages in the Manali sub-division. No loss of life has been reported.

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg said the administration has sent a team to assess the magnitude of the loss.

