Home / Himachal Pradesh / Flavours of unity on menu at Kangra school festival

Flavours of unity on menu at Kangra school festival

Culinary showcase celebrates India’s diversity

Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 03:20 AM Oct 01, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Popular dishes from Kerala and Himachal Pradesh being showcased at the event on Tuesday.
A culinary festival was organised on Monday at Government Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur Ghad, in the Jawali sub-division of Kangra district, under the Central Government’s “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” (EBSB) campaign.

The event was presided over by the school principal, Santosh Raj and organised under the guidance of Hindi lecturer Navanidhi, who is the school’s campaign in-charge.

Teachers and students jointly prepared and exhibited a variety of popular regional dishes at the festival. The menu featured traditional Kerala cuisines such as idli, dosa-sambar, bara, poha and utpam, alongside Himachali specialities including Kangri Dham, kheer, puri, golgappa, patror and fried rotis.

Speaking at the event, Principal Raj said the EBSB campaign, launched in 2015 by the Government of India, aims to promote national integration and cultural understanding through mutual exchange and interaction between different Indian states and union territories.

“This ambitious initiative celebrates India’s unity in diversity by pairing states and UTs to create opportunities for learning and appreciation of their unique cultures, languages, cuisines and heritage,” he said.

He added the programme fosters national integration and it also strengthens emotional bonds and instils a spirit of unity among India’s diverse communities.

