Flood-hit Kullu residents seek restoration of pedestrian paths

Flood-hit residents of remote Shakti, Maror and Shugad villages in Banjar subdivision of Kullu have urged the district administration to provide them with pedestrian pathways in the region.

They say that due to the rain disaster on July 9 and 10, several footbridges on water streams on the way to Shakti, Maror and Shugad villages were washed away, snapping pedestrian connectivity to the region from Sainj and even within these three villages.

Bhag Chand, a resident of Shakti village, says, “Earlier, we had to trek around 25 km on the pedestrian path beyond Niharni to reach Shakti village. Due to damage to footbridges in the area, the walking distance has increased three times. It takes almost two days to reach the roadside at Niharni to avail transportation facility to reach the district headquarters of Kullu.”

“Due to damaged footbridges and pedestrian paths in the region, even residents of Maror and Shugad are unable to access Shakti village. Due to lack of pedestrian connectivity, the students of Maror and Shugad villages will face difficulties in reaching Shakti village to attend schools,” he says.

Emna Devi, pradhan of Gadaparli panchayat, says, “The residents of Shakti, Maror and Shugad villages have suffered huge losses due to the rain disaster. Some houses and agricultural land were washed away. In the absence of pedestrian connectivity, the area residents are suffering.”

She says, “We have requested the Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, to ensure pedestrian connectivity to these villages so that the walking distance to the roadside to avail of the transportation facility is reduced. In the prevailing situation, it is very difficult to carry a patient to the nearby hospital at Sainj.”

Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg says that efforts are being made to ensure pedestrian connectivity to these villages. The administration is setting up a ropeway in the area to ensure speedy connectivity for the convenience of the area residents.

