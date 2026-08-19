Flood situation improves in Lahaul and Spiti’s Miyar valley as water recedes

The flood situation in the remote Miyar valley of tribal district Lahaul and Spiti showed signs of improvement today as the water level in the local stream gradually receded. The area was badly hit by a flash flood last evening.

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Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana directed the district administration to take necessary steps to ensure effective relief and rescue operations in the area. Former Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur also demanded swift relief and rescue measures for affected residents.

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Relief and rescue operations continued in the affected Karpat village area today, with the administration maintaining close surveillance and prioritising the safety of residents.

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Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Civil), Keylong, Kunika Akers said the water level in the stream was falling naturally, bringing some relief to the affected area. Essential food supplies, medical assistance and other necessary facilities are being provided to villagers at the relief camp.

According to the administration, 95 people were present in Karpat village when the flood situation developed. Of these, 92 people, including seven Nepali nationals, evacuated their homes before the incident and moved to a relief camp at a safer location.

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Three people who remained stranded in the village included two shepherds and a local woman. The woman has since been safely rescued. Arrangements have been made to bring the two shepherds back to safety through a ropeway after they return from grazing their sheep, goats and other livestock. Food has also been sent to the stranded shepherds through the ropeway.

The administration has made adequate arrangements for food and accommodation at the relief camp. Naib Tehsildar Vinay Rashpa and a team from the Revenue Department visited the relief camp on Wednesday morning and supplied essential ration items, including 120 kg of rice, 80 kg of flour, 10 kg of pulses, two litres of cooking oil, two kg of turmeric, two kg of salt, five kg of onions and four kg of tomatoes.

The Karpat bridge remains submerged, although the receding water level is gradually improving the situation. The ropeway in the area has also become somewhat loose, and repair work is underway. Officials expect the repair to be completed by this evening, following which villagers will have improved access between the village and their agricultural fields.

Residents have also sought certain essential local medicines, which the administration is arranging to provide. Meanwhile, according to information received from the Patwari, no damage or other adverse information has so far been reported in connection with five houses in the area.

Connectivity and road access are also being closely monitored. The Miyar main road is currently open to traffic up to 22.600 km. Repair work on the Udgos Nala bridge has been completed, but the bridge will require some time for necessary setting before it can be opened fully to traffic. Officials expect the bridge to be opened for vehicular movement within the next two days.

At Dhundhal Nala, the ropeway is functioning properly and vehicular movement on the road is continuing. However, authorities have made it clear that the road will be closed as a precautionary measure if the water level in the nala begins to rise continuously and poses a threat to public safety.

Mobile network connectivity in the region continues to remain unstable, adding to the challenges faced by residents and relief teams. The district administration is monitoring developments continuously and coordinating relief and essential services to ensure the safety and well-being of people in the affected areas.

With water levels gradually declining and key rescue and repair measures progressing, the administration expects conditions in the Miyar valley to improve further, while urging residents to remain cautious and follow official safety advisories until normal conditions are fully restored.