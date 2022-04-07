Flop roadshow of AAP: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Mandi, April 6

The Congress and the BJP have termed the roadshow of AAP here as a flop show.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that AAP was claiming that around 50,000 people would take part in the roadshow but the public gathering at Seri Manch was quite low.

He said that during the first event of AAP in Himachal Pradesh, conflict within the party was evident as no party leader from the state was allowed to join Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the open jeep during the road show. No AAP leader from Himachal was allowed to speak on the occasion.

Congress leaders also termed the roadshow as a flop show.