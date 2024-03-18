Flying squads formed to check graft in poll

Mandi, March 17
District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Mandi Apoorv Devgan said that flying squads had been formed to take action against the people by registering cases against those involved in intimidating and threatening voters during elections and those giving and taking bribes.
He said that voters should not accept any kind of bribe and if any person offers any bribe or has information about cases of bribery and intimidation of voters, then he/she report such cases on toll free number 1950.
He said that according to Section 171B of the Indian Penal Code, any person who gives or receives any gratification in cash or kind with the purpose of inducing any person to exercise his electoral right during the election process, shall be punishable with imprisonment up to one year or fine or both.
“Apart from this, according to Section 171C of the IPC, the person who threatens to cause any kind of injury to any candidate or elector or any other person, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Narendra Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul Gandhi
Marks yatra finale | INDIA bloc show of strength at Mumbai r...