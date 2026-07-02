Flyover construction leads to traffic jams on Pathankot-Mandi highway at Jassur

Prolonged traffic jams on a 500-metre stretch of the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway (NH-154) at Jassur in Nurpur have become a daily ordeal for commuters, tourists and transporters travelling between Pathankot in neighbouring Punjab and the Kangra valley. Illegal parking of vehicles along the highway and inadequate traffic management have resulted in frequent congestion, particularly during peak hours. A humid weather, along with long waiting times, has made the situation difficult for elderly passengers, women and schoolchildren, who often remain stranded in vehicles for extended periods.

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Residents allege that the company engaged by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has failed to ensure smooth traffic movement during the construction of a flyover. Police personnel deployed at Jassur have also been unable to prevent long traffic snarls, causing inconvenience to motorists and posing safety risks to pedestrians crossing the busy highway.

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Traffic congestion is exacerbated as only one lane is operational for most of the affected road stretch, creating severe bottlenecks on the highway, the gateway to Kangra district from Punjab. Shopkeepers along the road stretch blame poor coordination between the local administration, police and the NHAI’s construction agency for worsening the situation. They say that the company has disrupted both traffic flow and business activity. They also express concern over the ongoing welding work and girders lying at the construction site, which allegedly pose a safety hazard to passing vehicles and pedestrians.

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Local wholesale traders such as Nand Sharma, Suraj, Ashwani Sharma, Rakesh Bharti and Mukul say that their businesses have suffered ever since the construction of the flyover began. They claim that many regular customers now avoid the Jassur market because of persistent traffic congestion.

“The congested service lane on the one side is being used for vehicular movement, leaving no space even for two-wheelers to park in front of shops. Several small shopkeepers have shut down their establishments over the past three years due to these hardships,” they add.

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The traders urge the NHAI to expedite the construction of the flyover and implement effective traffic management and public safety measures to minimise inconvenience to highway users. The 900-metre elevated flyover at Jassur, being built on 30 pillars, is part of the Phase-I of the Pathankot-Mandi four-lane highway project. Originally scheduled for completion in May 2024, the project has been delayed considerably, emerging as a major source of inconvenience for commuters and a growing concern for the local trading community.