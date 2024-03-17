Flyover to ease Shimla’s traffic woes, work begins

Tribune News Service

To improve traffic situation in the town, a flyover is being built from the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly to Victory Tunnel.

The 220-metre flyover is being constructed by the Himachal Pradesh Road & Other Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited under the Smart City Mission at a cost of Rs 25 crore. The construction work for the flyover is expected to be complete in a year.

Once it is ready, vehicles going towards Annandale, Vidhan Sabha and Chaura Maidan from the Old Bus Stand side can use the flyover, which will reduce vehicular traffic near road leading to the Legislaive Assembly.

Earlier, the Railways had raised an objection to the construction of the flyover on its land, citing its concerns over the possibility of landslides. Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surinder Chauhan said the flyover construction work was stalled for a long time due to the delay in clearance from the Railways. “The work has resumed now after receiving the clearance from the Railways,” he said. “There are many points in the town that witness frequent jams due to which commuters have to face a lot of inconvenience on a daily basis,” he added.

The Mayor said there was a proposal of constructing a flyover in Shimla’s Khalini locality as well. “It has been noticed that commuters in Khalini also face a lot of inconvenience due to frequent traffic jams. A flyover in Khalini will also be constructed,” said Chauhan.

Efforts would be made to construct more flyovers in the town so that the problem of traffic jams could be reduced, he added.

