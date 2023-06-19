Focus on building tunnels: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 18

The state government will focus on the construction of tunnels to give a better travelling experience to tourists and local residents.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “Tunnels play a vital role in making journey in hills more comfortable and convenient and reduce distances. The Public Works Department should prioritise the construction of tunnels under new road projects to save the time and money of commuters, besides providing all-weather connectivity.”

He said, “It is essential that modern transportation adheres to the concept of green and sustainable development. The government is trying to build safe and comfortable roads that are a commuter’s delight. Therefore, roads, bridges and tunnels in the state should strictly adhere to this concept starting from their design, construction, operation and maintenance.”

Sukhu said, “To provide access to the upper areas of Shimla district throughout the year, the government is mulling to construct tunnels. Surveys will be conducted for the construction of a tunnel at Kharapathar on the Kotkhai-Hatkoti road and another to connect to the landlocked Dodra-Kawar area of the district.”