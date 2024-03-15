Focus on food at SHG event

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 14

A workshop on “Empowering Himachal Pradesh” was held here yesterday.

Joint Director of Agriculture Dr Pawan Kumar emphasised the importance of empowerment of self-help groups (SHG). Project Director Dr Sunil Chauhan interacted with participants through insightful presentations and interactive sessions.

Led by the Himachal Pradesh Crop Diversification Promotion Project, the workshop aimed at promoting local food entrepreneurship and SHG empowerment. SHGs and other organisations showcased their products, followed by informative presentations and interactive sessions by the industry experts. The participants were introduced to the concept of local food entrepreneurship, highlighting the pivotal role of SHG entrepreneurship and fostering collaborative learning among the participants.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Palampur