Focus on HPTU campus development, academic excellence: VC

Prof Rajendra Verma has taken over as the new Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), outlining a clear vision to transform the institution through campus development, improved education quality and the introduction of new academic courses.

After formally joining the university on Friday, Prof Verma toured the HPTU campus and reviewed ongoing and pending infrastructure work. Addressing the media, he emphasised that a key priority would be the transfer of additional land for university expansion. Currently, HPTU occupies 1.97 hectares, while forest clearance is underway for an additional 24 hectares in Vikasnagar and Daduhi villages. Prof Verma said he would soon take up the matter with the relevant departments following discussions with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

“Our goal is to make HPTU one of the leading technical universities in the country,” he stated. He further noted that student placement services would be significantly improved and new courses aligned with industry needs would be introduced.

Prof Verma also acknowledged the contributions of his predecessor, Prof Shashi Dhiman and assured that all pending projects initiated under his tenure would be completed on a war footing. He added that the university’s canteen building and open-air theatre would be inaugurated shortly.

HPTU Registrar Kamal Dev Singh Kanwar and faculty members were present during the new Vice-Chancellor’s first visit to the campus in his official capacity.