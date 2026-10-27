DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Focus on innovation & research, Dharmani urges NIT students

Focus on innovation & research, Dharmani urges NIT students

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajesh Dharmani, Technical Education Minister, addresses students and teachers at NIT-Hamirpur on Monday.
Advertisement

Rajesh Dharmani, Technical Education Minister, on Monday urged students and teachers to look beyond mere degrees and marks and focus on innovation and research. He was addressing meritorious students and their teachers at the auditorium of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hamirpur during the prize distribution ceremony for Talent Search Exam ‘Hill Quest’ conducted by the Minerva Study Circle.

Dharmani encouraged the students to focus on creativity, entrepreneurship and finding solutions to contemporary challenges. He said that it was through research and innovation that India would become a developed nation. He added that a degree or knowledge holds no value if it could not be utilised to address real-world problems. At present, there was need for human resources capable of driving the state and the nation forward.

Advertisement

Dharmani advised the students to never fear failure and persist in their efforts with a creative mindset. He encouraged them to contribute to the nation and society once they achieve success in their lives. About AI and other cutting-edge technologies and tools, he advised the students to use them effectively without becoming entirely dependent on them. He added that these tools should not stifle their capacity for innovation and creativity.

Advertisement

The minister said that the state government had implemented comprehensive reforms in the education sector, including organising educational tours and international exposure visits for students. Furthermore, schools have been affiliated with the CBSE in the state, enabling children from ordinary families to compete on an equal footing with the students of more expensive, private institutions.

Dharmani felicitated the state-wide merit holders and teachers associated with the Talent Search Exam-2026, ‘Hill Quest’.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts