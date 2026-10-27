Focus on innovation & research, Dharmani urges NIT students

Rajesh Dharmani, Technical Education Minister, on Monday urged students and teachers to look beyond mere degrees and marks and focus on innovation and research. He was addressing meritorious students and their teachers at the auditorium of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hamirpur during the prize distribution ceremony for Talent Search Exam ‘Hill Quest’ conducted by the Minerva Study Circle.

Dharmani encouraged the students to focus on creativity, entrepreneurship and finding solutions to contemporary challenges. He said that it was through research and innovation that India would become a developed nation. He added that a degree or knowledge holds no value if it could not be utilised to address real-world problems. At present, there was need for human resources capable of driving the state and the nation forward.

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Dharmani advised the students to never fear failure and persist in their efforts with a creative mindset. He encouraged them to contribute to the nation and society once they achieve success in their lives. About AI and other cutting-edge technologies and tools, he advised the students to use them effectively without becoming entirely dependent on them. He added that these tools should not stifle their capacity for innovation and creativity.

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The minister said that the state government had implemented comprehensive reforms in the education sector, including organising educational tours and international exposure visits for students. Furthermore, schools have been affiliated with the CBSE in the state, enabling children from ordinary families to compete on an equal footing with the students of more expensive, private institutions.

Dharmani felicitated the state-wide merit holders and teachers associated with the Talent Search Exam-2026, ‘Hill Quest’.