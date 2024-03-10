‘Focus on quality, need to open more PDS depots’

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 9

One ration depot is serving 1,748 people in Hamirpur district on an average. There are 310 ration depots of the Food and Civil Supplies Department in the district and they are providing ration and allied facilities to 1,49,439 ration card holders.

Apart from the depots in urban areas and easily accessible villages, 60 ration depots of the district are in remote areas where logistics are often practically non-existent.

Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh said in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, ration card holders were provided a ration subsidy of Rs 6.19 crore. He said the Food and Civil Supplies Department was keeping a vigil on the quality of foodgrains and other items being sold through the depots in the district. He added that the department had conducted 1,056 inspection visits to the depots in the district so far and over 60 samples were examined.

The DC said the ration cards holders were advised to get their e-KYC process done at the earliest. He added that 83 per cent of the e-KYC process has been completed in the district. The department was advised to open more depots in the district to ease pressure on the public distribution system (PDS), he said.

