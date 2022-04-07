Chandigarh, April 7
The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that seeing the rising popularity of AAP in general and in Himachal Pradesh in particular, the BJP is planning to change its chief minister in the state.
Addressing a press conference following Wednesday’s AAP roadshow in Mandi, senior party leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that after seeing the good response to AAP’s roadshow, a jittery BJP intends to do away with the services of CM Jai Ram Thakur as his government did not do much for the people of the state and wants to install Anurag Thakur on the hot seat.
He said the BJP should rather apologise to the people of the state for its inefficiency.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
US warns India against aligning with Russia
India has declined to level sanctions against Russia, as oth...
Following AAP's popularity, BJP wants to change its CM in Himachal, claims Manish Sisodia
Says the saffron party wants to install Anurag Thakur as CM ...
BSF recovers arms, ammunition near Indo-Pak border in Jammu; troops on alert
Troops regularly patrolled areas near 3-tier border fencing ...