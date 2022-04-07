Following AAP's popularity, BJP wants to change its CM in Himachal, claims Manish Sisodia

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 7

The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that seeing the rising popularity of AAP in general and in Himachal Pradesh in particular, the BJP is planning to change its chief minister in the state.

Addressing a press conference following Wednesday’s AAP roadshow in Mandi, senior party leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that after seeing the good response to AAP’s roadshow, a jittery BJP intends to do away with the services of CM Jai Ram Thakur as his government did not do much for the people of the state and wants to install Anurag Thakur on the hot seat.

He said the BJP should rather apologise to the people of the state for its inefficiency.