The Centre has allowed scientifically planned and time-bound dredging of rivers within the forest areas for flood mitigation, disaster management and ecological restoration, exempting such activities from being treated as non-forest purposes under the forest conservation law.

The Union Environment Ministry has issued detailed guidelines permitting the removal of debris, silt, stones and boulders accumulated in river channels following natural disasters and extreme weather events, subject to strict environmental safeguards and monitoring.

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The move follows a request by the Himachal Pradesh Government, which had sought the Centre’s intervention to facilitate dredging in vulnerable river stretches amid extreme rainfall, flash floods and accumulation of debris affecting river carrying capacity and threatening human settlements and infrastructure.

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The guidelines issued under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, aim to restore natural river courses and flow, protect forest and riverine ecosystems, stabilise riverbanks and reduce flood risks.

The exemption, however, will not apply to activities undertaken primarily for commercial extraction of minerals or riverbed material. States collecting royalty on the disposal of dredged material will also have to obtain necessary approvals under the forest conservation law and other applicable legislation.

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As per the guidelines, dredging will be permitted in forest areas outside Protected Areas where material has accumulated due to floods, landslides, cloudbursts, earthquakes or other natural disasters, and where the activity is necessary to restore river flow, reduce flooding and protect forest ecosystems. However, the State Forest Departments’ or an agency under its control will have to prepare a comprehensive dredging plan based on a scientific assessment by a reputed national institute.

The plan must specify the river stretch, quantity and nature of material to be removed, methodology, machinery, duration of operations, environmental safeguards and arrangements for disposal or utilisation of the dredged material.

States will have to establish monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance with approved plans, including verification of the quantity of material removed, transportation, disposal and utilisation of proceeds.

Any dredging undertaken beyond the approved period or outside the scope of the guidelines will be treated as commercial mining and may invite suspension of operations and legal proceedings under the forest conservation law.