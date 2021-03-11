Food carnival at APG university

A food carnival, tech fest and a fashion show was held at APG University on Thursday. The objective was to bring various cuisines, fashion and technological innovations by the students across the nation on a single platform. SP Shimla Monika Bhutunguru was the chief guest.

MA Admissions open in HPU

Admissions are open for MA in Defence and Strategic Studies in Himachal Pradesh University on a merit basis for the session 2022-23. The last date of admission for 30 seats (10 subsidised and 20 non-subsidised) will be June 11, Chairman, Department of Defence and Strategic Studies Prof. Harish Thakur said.

End-Term examinations postponed

Himachal Pradesh National Law University’s end-term examinations of BA, BBA, LLB (FYIC) 2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th semester and one-year LLM programme (24th Semester) have been postponed till further notice. The examn will be held in offline mode and the new exam schedule will be notified in due course. Except those who tested Covid positive, students residing in university hostel are required to vacate it within two days.