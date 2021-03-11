Food carnival at APG university

A food carnival, tech fest and a fashion show was held at APG University on Thursday. The objective was to bring various cuisines, fashion and technological innovations by the students across the nation on a single platform. SP Shimla Monika Bhutunguru was the chief guest.
MA Admissions open in HPU
Admissions are open for MA in Defence and Strategic Studies in Himachal Pradesh University on a merit basis for the session 2022-23. The last date of admission for 30 seats (10 subsidised and 20 non-subsidised) will be June 11, Chairman, Department of Defence and Strategic Studies Prof. Harish Thakur said.
End-Term examinations postponed
Himachal Pradesh National Law University’s end-term examinations of BA, BBA, LLB (FYIC) 2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th semester and one-year LLM programme (24th Semester) have been postponed till further notice. The examn will be held in offline mode and the new exam schedule will be notified in due course. Except those who tested Covid positive, students residing in university hostel are required to vacate it within two days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...