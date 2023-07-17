Food supply to Bara Bhangal held up

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 16

The consignments of foodgrain to Bara Bhangal, a snow-bound valley of Kangra district, have been held up at Multhan after a bridge collapsed and the track for mules was washed away.

The consignments of food grains are dispatched to the valley in May or June every year when the Thamsar Pass is opened for pedestrians and mules. However, this year the pass is still closed because of the unusually heavy snowfall in June.

The last supply of food grains was sent to the valley in August 2022. Over 460 persons in the valley are waiting for foodgrain.

Over 200 mules carrying wheat, rice, mustard oil and pulses left Baijnath two weeks ago but were stranded near Bara Gram due to the weather conditions.

#Kangra #Palampur