Footbridge damaged in Lahaul, villagers demand ropeway

Mandi, September 8

After the flooded Chenab had damaged a footbridge, which connected the village to a nearby road in the area, the residents of Jasrath village in Lahaul and Spiti district have urged the state government to set up a ropeway. The flood waters Chenab had damaged a footbridge On August 19.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has built a road to the village from the other side. As the footbridge has been washed away, the villagers have to travel almost 12 km extra to reach Keylong.

Sudarshan Jaspa, former member of the Zila Parishad of Lahaul and Spiti and resident of Jasrath village, says, “Our problems have increased in the wake of damage to the footbridge. That bridge was our lifeline, as it connected our village to the nearby road. The PWD has built a road to our village from the other side. Now we have to travel around 12 km extra to reach Keylong. So, we have urged the government to set up a ropeway at Jasrath village for transportation and to save our time and money.”

Vikas Jaspa, up-pradhan of Nalda gram panchayat, says, “It is a genuine demand of the villagers. The alternative route is in a snow avalanche-prone area and the movement of villagers on this route will be hampered during the winter.”

Local MLA and Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda told The Tribune that the government had decided to set up an electrified ropeway at Jasrath village. The PWD had been directed to start the construction work soon, he said.

