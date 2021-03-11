Footbridge damaged, Lahaul village cut off

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, August 19

The residents of Jasrath village in Lahaul valley were cut off from the district headquarters of Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti today after the footbridge on the Chenab river was damaged.

Villagers are in a quandary as now they cannot transport their agricultural produce and other things to distant markets.

Sudarshan Jaspa, former member of Zila Parishad and resident of Jasrath village, said, “Due to the negligence of the district administration and the state government, the footbridge of Jasrath village is on the verge of collapse. Yesterday, the Deputy Commissioner was requested to do the needful to save the bridge from collapsing but little efforts were made to save it. Now, without the connectivity, sufferings of villagers have begun.”

“We used to take our agricultural produce through this footbridge to the roadside for transportation. The vegetables are ready for harvest. They will now rot in fields as there is no connectivity. We have been urging the district administration and the state government to provide an alternative bridge for the convenience of villagers, but to no avail,” he said.

Former Congress MLA of Lahaul and Spiti Ravi Thakur visited the spot today and blamed the district administration and the state government for villagers’ sufferings.

He said, “Due to the slow response of the district administration and the Public Works Department, residents of Jasrath village have now been isolated. During the previous Congress regime, an amount of Rs 8.5 crore was approved to construct a new bridge for this village. However, due to the apathy of the state government, no progress was made in this direction.”

Manav Verma, SP, Lahaul, said, “As per information received from the incharge of the Jahalma Police Post, a bridge for Jasrath village on the Chenab has got damaged. The approach wall of one of its pillars collapsed due to the increased water flow of the river. Now, it is unsafe for use. In view of public safety, police personnel have been deployed to restrict the movement on the bridge.

Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda said the district administration and Public Works Department had been asked to do the needful.

