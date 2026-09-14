Footpaths remain encroached in Palampur upon despite top court orders

The Palampur Municipal Corporation has failed to ensure encroachment-free footpaths and provide safe passage to pedestrians, despite clear guidelines from the Supreme Court in this regard.

Palampur, the commercial hub of Kangra district, continues to face a shortage of usable footpaths. Large portions of pedestrian pathways in the main market and adjoining areas have been either encroached upon by street vendors or occupied by parked vehicles, forcing pedestrians to walk on busy roads by putting their lives at risk.

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The issue has become particularly serious in the town’s main market, the area opposite the State Bank of India, Rotary Bhavan and Gurdwara Road, where shopkeepers often keep goods and display materials outside their establishments. Vehicles parked along the roadside further reduce the space for pedestrians. The situation becomes more difficult during peak traffic hours. Elderly people, women and schoolchildren are especially vulnerable as they are forced to negotiate congested roads amid moving vehicles.

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The Supreme Court has repeatedly stressed the need to keep pedestrian pathways free from encroachments and ensure that public roads and footpaths remain accessible to pedestrians. However, even after a year, the municipal authorities have apparently failed to implement the directions in letter and spirit.

KB Ralhan and Subhash Sharma, members of NGO People’s Voice, said pedestrians had been compelled to walk on the road because of the absence of clear and unobstructed footpaths. “People have to constantly watch out for vehicles while walking through the market. The authorities should ensure that footpaths are meant for pedestrians and not for parking or commercial activities,” they said.

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BK Sood, a resident and a social activist, pointed out that the problem was not confined to shopkeepers alone. Roadside parking had also occupied substantial portions of pedestrian space. He said the civic body needed to take action against encroachments as well as illegal parking to make the town safer.

The problem is particularly visible around schools and other busy commercial areas, where pedestrians often have to cross or walk along the carriageway because footpaths are blocked. This creates an additional risk for children during school opening and closing hours.

As per BK Sood, merely issuing notices would not be enough and that sustained enforcement was required. The authorities should also ensure that newly created footpaths are not subsequently occupied by shopkeepers or used for parking, he said.

“Footpaths are meant for pedestrians, not parking or commercial display. The civic body must act before a serious accident takes place,” he added.