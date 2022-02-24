For Class IV staff, retirement age to be based on appointment date: Himachal Pradesh HC

‘There can’t be discrimination among workers’

For Class IV staff, retirement age to be based on appointment date: Himachal Pradesh HC

Vijay Arora

Shimla, February 23

In an important decision, the HP High Court has held that “it is the date of engagement/appointment, which is the deciding factor for the retirement age of a Class IV employee. The court said that “if the date of engagement/appointment is prior to May 10, 2001, the Class IV employee will continue to serve till 60 years of age. If it is later than May 10, 2001, the age restriction up to 58 years will apply.

The order was passed by a Full Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua on a reference made by different benches of the High Court on the issue of the retirement age of a Class IV employee of the state.

While answering the reference, the Full Bench observed that “there cannot be any discrimination among similarly situated Class IV employees belonging to one homogenous class. Therefore, the retirement date of such of those employees, who had been engaged on the daily wage basis prior to May 10, 2001, but their services regularised after May 10, 2001, and have actually retired prior to the issuance of the notification on February 21, 2018, whereby the government had fixed the age at 58 years for Class IV employees, shall be deemed to be the date when they otherwise attained the age of 60 years.

The Bench clarified that “since these employees have not actually worked beyond the age of 58 years, therefore, they will not be entitled to the actual monetary benefits of wages/salary etc. for the period of service from the date of their actual retirement till the deemed dates of their retirement. However, they will be entitled to the notional fixation of their pay for the period in question for working out their payable pension and the payment of consequential arrears of pension accordingly”.

