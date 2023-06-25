For de-silting, Larji Dam gates to be opened today

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 24

The Larji Hydropower Project management will open the gates of the dam from 6 am tomorrow to 6 am on June 26 for de-silting purpose. The district administration has, therefore, advised tourists and local residents to avoid venturing close to the Beas banks during that period in Mandi district.

Ajay Thakur, Senior Executive Engineer, HP State Electricity Board, Thalaut, said, “We have already informed the district administration about the decision of the Larji power project management. The opening of the dam gates will considerably increase the volume of water in the Beas toward Pandoh and Mandi.”

“We have urged the administration to ensure that no person goes to the Beas banks between the Larji Dam and the Pandoh Dam during that period. Animals should also not be left on the river banks,” he added.

“The power production will remain shut at the Larji power project during that period. All rules will be strictly followed and people informed through sirens and publicity vehicles,” he said.