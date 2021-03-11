For development in Rampur, vote for BJP, urges Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 3

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said Rampur had been emotionally associated with the tallest leader of the state but it still lacked basic facilities. The people of Rampur should vote for the BJP to see change and development, he added.

Sanskrit college to come up at Shingla The Chief Minister announced the opening of a Sanskrit college at Shingla, HP State Electricity subdivision at Neerath, police post at Kholighat, sub tehsils at Jeuri and Thalli-Chakti, bus stand at Sarahan and a fire post at Jeuri.

Thakur, while addressing a public meeting at Rampur, said people here had been voting for the Congress due to its erstwhile ruler Virbhadra Singh. “People must ponder as to how long they will remain associated with a particular clan and let development of the area suffer,” he added.

“You all must give at least one opportunity to the BJP to represent the Rampur constituency and then you will see the difference,” he said. He added that several panchayats and villages of the area lack road connectivity.

The Chief Minister said since Rampur was similar to his own area of Seraj, he had ensured that it gets priority in development. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 30 development projects worth Rs 124 crore in the constituency.

Thakur said “The state government ensured people’s safety during testing Covid times. The state was ranked first in the coverage of the entire eligible population with first and second vaccine doses”.

He said that during the recent visit to the state, the Prime Minister addressed a national-level event from Shimla that was watched by over 17 lakh people across the country virtually. “The Prime Minister even took a walk on The Mall to have direct contact with the people, unlike Congress Prime Ministers,” he said.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that being himself from a humble background, the Chief Minister understood the developmental aspirations of common people.

Chopal MLA Balbir Verma, Anni MLA Kishori Lal and chairman of the HP Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation Sanjeev Katwal were present on the occasion.