For flood-hit putting up in tents at Mandi, it’s a dark and cold Diwali

Mandi, November 10

As others prepare to celebrate Diwali, the families rendered homeless during the unprecedented rains in the district are residing in tents or rented accommodation while fearing for the worst during the winter, already knocking at their doors.

Diwali will be devoid of lights and festivities with an uncertain future staring at them

Having lost their houses and belongings, nearly 100 families in the district are putting up in rented accommodation with a handful of them in tents. Unlike most others, for them it will be a dark Diwali, devoid of lights and festivities with an uncertain future staring at them.

Around 1,800 families were affected in Mandi district alone as their houses were damaged either fully or partially. Some families have, however, moved back to their partially damaged houses.

Two families of the flood-affected Kashaud panchayat in the Seraj area of Mandi are living in tents in the bone chilling weather.

Bir Singh of the Kashaud panchayat told The Tribune, “I had a big house comprising 10 rooms, which was totally damaged in a flashflood during the monsoon in August. Our family comprises 15 members and we are residing in one room at the community centre. We have made a temporary shed alongside the room to increase the accommodation.”

Nitesh Kumar, who lost three members of his family — his wife, sister and daughter — in a flashflood at Sambal village, said, “God has made my Diwali dark forever. I can’t forget the moment when the flashflood swept away my wife, child and sister as I watched helplessly,” he said.

Most of the families living in rented accommodation said the state government had provided them financial aid to construct a new house, but they had no land to construct the house. “We are waiting desperately for the allocation of land for the purpose. Hopefully, we will be able to celebrate the next Diwali in our own house,” one of them said.

Neelu Devi and her husband Sunil Kumar, natives of Bhueli village, said after losing their house in a flashflood, they lived in a relief camp till September but had now moved into a rented house. “We don’t a regular source of income and are facing huge difficulty in paying the rent,” they said.

