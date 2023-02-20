For more jobs, Himachal govt to invest in water sports, adventure tourism

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 19

The state government is planning to generate employment opportunities and boost the economy by strengthening the tourism sector in the state.

A government spokesperson said the main focus was to develop activity-based tourism such as adventure, religious, health and heritage tourism. The proposed ‘tent city’ at the Dhauladhars would have around 200 camps, which would be equipped with luxury and comfort elements, he added.

The government will also enhance the water sports facilities at the reservoirs of dams such as Chamera Dam and Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur. “The government will facilitate such activities by granting subsidies to entrepreneurs to purchase equipment such as pedal boats and hydrofoil bikes. Kayaking, water skiing, house boat accommodation, and rafting will be introduced and the local youth will be trained for such activities,” the spokesperson said.

The government will also promote mountain biking, golf, hot-air ballooning, heli-skiing, winter games such as snow marathon and ice hockey. It will also ensure basic amenities at the Bir-Billing paragliding site.

The spokesperson further said the government was committed to constructing helipads near every district headquarters and the identification of land for these was in progress. “The existing airports are being refurbished. The airstrips will also be expanded for the landing of big aircrafts.”

The government will also develop 25 sites as tourist attraction places under the Vibrant Village Programme. “The government is also mulling to set up a major zoo at Dehra in Kangra and golf course of international standard at Kangra district.”