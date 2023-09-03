For precise forecast, Meghdoot app to be upgraded

Shimla, September 2

The state government has decided to upgrade the Meghdoot application for ensuring precise weather forecast and agricultural advisories as unpredictable and evolving climate patterns are posing a significant threat to the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

Need to relook at farm policies: Sukhu The recent rain disaster has prompted a re-evaluation of strategies and policies for the farming sector, including potential amendments to construction activity regulations to better cope with future challenges. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here today that it was time to act and improve the weather forecast system. “During this monsoon season, Himachal Pradesh witnessed enormous devastation and farmers were among the worst-hit people. Vast patches of agricultural land were either inundated or swept away. Besides, the horticulture sector also suffered substantial losses,” he added.

Sukhu said that the Meghdoot application at present offered current weather information and a five-day weather forecast, including data on rainfall, temperature, humidity and wind speed, and all these factors played crucial roles in agricultural operations.

He directed the Department of Environment, Science and Technology and Climate Change to make farmers and horticulturists aware about the application and the outlined plans for service improvements.

