For tourism promotion, Banjar residents seek road connectivity to Raghupur, Saryolsar Lake in Kullu

Residents of Banjar subdivision in Kullu district have raised concern over the lack of road connectivity to two tourist destinations Raghupur and the Saryolsar Lake in the region. The local community has urged the authorities concerned to construct roads from the Jalori Pass to these picturesque spots with the aim to boost tourism in the area.

The residents argue that the absence of road access has hindered the flow of tourists to Raghupur and the Saryolsar Lake in Kullu district. Many visitors are unable to reach these picturesque locations and often return from the Jalori Pass due to the lack of infrastructure. They point out that improving connectivity to these spots will help promote tourism, benefiting both local businesses and the economy.

The residents have submitted a memorandum to Banjar MLA Surender Shourie, requesting for immediate action to develop the required road infrastructure. The memorandum emphasised the importance of enhancing accessibility to these sites for the overall development of the region.

Shourie acknowledged the concerns raised by the residents and said that the matter was under his consideration. He assured them that efforts would be made to explore the potential of these locations for the promotion of tourism. “We understand the significance of these places and will work towards ensuring that they are accessible to tourists. This will not only enhance tourism but also bring economic benefits to the region,” he added.

Raghupur and the Saryolsar Lake are well-known for their natural beauty, serene surroundings and potential for adventure tourism. At present, these locations remain relatively under explored due to the lack of a proper road network. The residents believe that if the necessary infrastructure is made available, both locations can attract a large number of tourists, creating greater opportunities for local businesses such as hotels, restaurants and travel services.

The demand for road connectivity has sparked a wider conversation about the development of infrastructure in Kullu’s remote regions. While some efforts have been made in recent years, many residents believe that further investment is needed to unlock the full tourism potential of the area.