250 foreign paragliders leave Bir-Billing as bad weather, curbs hit flying season

Bir-Billing, one of the world’s leading paragliding destinations, is witnessing a decline in the arrival of foreign pilots, with more than half of the nearly 500 international paragliders who had reached the valley reportedly returning to their respective countries.

Unfavorable weather conditions and administrative restrictions on flying have emerged as major obstacles, disappointing pilots who had travelled thousands of kilometres to experience long-distance flights in the Dhauladhar ranges.

Advertisement

According to estimates, nearly 500 foreign paragliding pilots from around two dozen countries had arrived in the valley to practice cross-country flying and fulfill their passion for the adventure sport. However, more than half of them have reportedly left Bir-Billing earlier than planned.

Advertisement

The period from October 15 to November 15 is considered the peak season for paragliding, particularly for cross-country and long-distance flights. Bir-Billing enjoys international recognition for its favourable geographical conditions and flying potential. However, unpredictable weather and frequent suspension of flying activities have affected the plans of visiting pilots.

Foreign paragliders generally spend 15 to 20 days in the valley, contributing significantly to the local economy through expenditure on accommodation, transport, food and other tourism-related services. Their early departure is likely to affect hotels, homestays, taxi operators, restaurants and other businesses dependent on adventure tourism.

Advertisement

“The situation has also raised concerns among tourism stakeholders over the absence of national and international paragliding competitions in Bir-Billing for the past few years. The failure to organise such events is a setback to the international recognition of the destination,” said Ankit Sood, a local hotelier.

“Bir-Billing is not merely a destination for tandem paragliding flights. It has earned a reputation among international pilots for solo flying, cross-country expeditions and long-distance flying challenges. Pilots from different parts of the world visit the valley to improve their flying skills and test their capabilities,” he added.

Suresh Thakur, who is associated with paragliding activities and heads resuce operations for paragliders in the higher reaches of the Dhauladhar ranges, said the state government and the administration needed to adopt a long-term strategy to promote the sport and ensure better coordination between safety regulations and sporting activities.

He maintained that while safety must remain paramount, administrative decisions should be taken after consulting technical experts and representatives of the paragliding fraternity.

Thakur said continued uncertainty could discourage international pilots from choosing Bir-Billing in the future, affecting the destination’s global standing as well as the livelihood of people associated with tourism.