Foreign pilots protest three-day ban on paragliding at Bir-Billing

Foreign paragliding pilots staged a protest at the Bir-Billing landing site against the Kangra administration’s decision to suspend all paragliding activities for three days, alleging that the order was issued without any specific reason or adequate consultation with technical experts.

The pilots expressed resentment over the sudden suspension, arguing that decisions affecting adventure sports should be taken after consulting experienced flyers and technical specialists. They maintained that the risks associated with paragliding are inherent to the sport and that any restrictions should be based on proper technical assessment.

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Many foreign pilots said they had spent lakhs of rupees travelling to Himachal Pradesh to experience flying at Billing, an internationally recognised paragliding destination. They expressed disappointment over the administration’s decision, claiming that the concerns of the flying community had not been adequately considered before the restrictions were imposed.

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The situation has raised concerns over the possible impact on adventure tourism in the Bir-Billing region. A majority of the foreign pilots are reportedly considering shifting to Bilaspur or other paragliding destinations, a move that could affect local tourism operators, hotels, restaurants and other businesses dependent on the sport.

The protest has also brought the management of paragliding activities in the region under scrutiny, with pilots seeking a more consultative approach to decisions affecting flying operations.

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The administration is yet to clarify its position on the pilots’ objections or indicate whether the suspension order will be reviewed after consultations with technical experts and representatives of the paragliding committee.